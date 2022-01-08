Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $162,679.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,026.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.44 or 0.07679574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00316305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.50 or 0.00929176 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00073512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00468075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.00264221 BTC.

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

