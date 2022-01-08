Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Shares of ABOS opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

