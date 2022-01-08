Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $237.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.77.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $214.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average of $191.62. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $114.54 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.