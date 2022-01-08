Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

AYI opened at $214.63 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $114.54 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average of $191.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.77.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

