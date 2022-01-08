ACoconut Achieves Market Cap of $463,154.69 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $463,154.69 and $46,801.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

