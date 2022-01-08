ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.20.

ACMR opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

