ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Position Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 13,080.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.