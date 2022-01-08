Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $21.89

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $21.24. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 10,818 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

