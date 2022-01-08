Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $37.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.