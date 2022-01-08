AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

