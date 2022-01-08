AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
