Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

AADI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $454.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.78). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $188,000.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

