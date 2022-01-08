A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 159,400 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,149. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

