a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Down 9.8%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)’s share price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. 6,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 323,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKA. Truist started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

