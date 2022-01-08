a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Down 9.8%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)’s share price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. 6,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 323,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AKA. Truist started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
