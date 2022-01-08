A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.91

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.91 and traded as low as C$39.42. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$40.00, with a volume of 8,144 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of C$584.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.