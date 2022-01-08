9,588 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PG opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

