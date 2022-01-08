$93.45 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post $93.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.67 million and the lowest is $91.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $78.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $356.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.45 million to $358.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $357.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $382.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 422,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,681. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

