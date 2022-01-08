9,219 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $151.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.62 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

