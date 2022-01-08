910 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

