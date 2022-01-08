8,537 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 288,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 24.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,409,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,004,000 after acquiring an additional 276,313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,853,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The company has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

