84,609 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,418. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

