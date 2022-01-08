$76.97 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce sales of $76.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.06 million and the highest is $77.88 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $55.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $294.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.97 million to $295.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $374.06 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $380.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

NYSE:FVRR traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. 827,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,551. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

