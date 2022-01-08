72,512 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.