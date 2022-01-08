7,000 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Elastic comprises approximately 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.98. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

