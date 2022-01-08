$537.00 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report sales of $537.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $443.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $10.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.00. 547,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,948. MSCI has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

