52,800 Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paya by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Paya by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.57 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

