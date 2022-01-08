512,867 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,167,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.17% of Cerner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $92.32 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.