5,000 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GoodRx by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 25.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $306,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400,759 shares of company stock worth $53,938,446. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

GDRX stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.