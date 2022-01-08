4,720 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

