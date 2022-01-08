$47.70 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post $47.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.84 million and the lowest is $46.56 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $245.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 306,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $131,240 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

