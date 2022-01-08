4,382 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

NYSE KMX opened at $121.08 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.33 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.