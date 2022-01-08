41,386 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 223,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at $34,371,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at $10,878,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OLO by 3,048.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 235,084 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $6,171,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,433.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

