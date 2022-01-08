$39.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post sales of $39.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.66 billion and the highest is $39.99 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $33.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $134.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.30 billion to $136.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $158.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $153.49 billion to $165.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alibaba Group.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,072,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,592,580. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.16.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.