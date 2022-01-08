$39.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post sales of $39.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.66 billion and the highest is $39.99 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $33.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $134.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.30 billion to $136.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $158.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $153.49 billion to $165.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,072,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,592,580. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.16.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

