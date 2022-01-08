38,675 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.69 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.