2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $40.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. 2U has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,197,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after buying an additional 288,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 31.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 356,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after buying an additional 186,437 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.