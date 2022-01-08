2,769 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.