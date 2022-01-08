27,300 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of PETQ opened at $20.35 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. On average, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

