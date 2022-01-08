$269.74 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $269.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.80 million to $301.11 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $214.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 210.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

