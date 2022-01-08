2,400 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.40. 61,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,348. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

