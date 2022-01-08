$21.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report sales of $21.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.68 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.98.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.17. 5,517,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.92 and its 200-day moving average is $434.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

