$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.09. 553,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,902. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $143.15 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

