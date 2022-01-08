$2.13 EPS Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.21. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.