1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.