194 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

RGI opened at $197.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.18 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.28.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

