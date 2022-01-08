180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

180 Life Sciences stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO Quan Anh Vu purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,721. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $75,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

