161 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Align Technology by 135.1% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $61,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $546.99 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $650.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

