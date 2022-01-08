157 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $416.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.86.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.