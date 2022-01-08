$15.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post sales of $15.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $17.16 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $51.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.85 billion to $53.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $72.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.13 billion to $82.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $37.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,026.96. 27,993,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,611,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,074.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $854.06. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

