14,737 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

GSM opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.71. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

