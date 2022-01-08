14,248 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after buying an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after buying an additional 201,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

