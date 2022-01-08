1,390 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

